Shower singers and green thumbs beware, the City of Sails is facing a water crisis after a significant drop in rainfall over the first half of the year.

Recognising the decline in water resources, Auckland Council has sought resource consent from its neighbours to take more water from the Waikato River.

The Hūnua and Waitākere ranges, which house nine water storage dams, received 34 per cent and 44 per cent less rainfall than normal between January and June.

In total, the city's total water storage is 59.2 per cent, which is 25 per cent less than normal for this time of year.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff said resource consent had been applied to the Waikato District Council to take more water from the Waikato River.

He said while the council could not control the weather, they could try to improve the resilience of the water supply system.

"One of those areas is to actually control the outflow of water from Waikato and that means pumping at a higher rate," Goff told the Herald.

Auckland's dam levels are lower than what is normal for this time of year. Photo / Supplied

"We need resource consent from the Waikato District Council to do that and we have applied for that.

"They have taken some time to process it so we will probably need to hurry that up."

Meanwhile, Watercare is urging residents to use water wisely in case the dry weather that is affecting much of the country continues.

The council-controlled organisation is asking residents to take shorter showers and turn taps off while brushing teeth as a precaution.

Watercare's head of water value, Roseline Klein, said storage is lower than normal but the city benefits from a number of aquifer sources.

"We are closely monitoring the dry weather situation and we are carefully balancing our water sources," Klein said.

"At the moment, we are maximising production from our river and aquifer sources to reduce demand on our dams."

Who thought it was a dry June? 🙋‍♂️ 🙋‍♀️



Several locations had a record or near-record dry June, including: Auckland, Whitianga, Timaru, and Oamaru 🏜️ pic.twitter.com/6wErON5lFt — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 1, 2019

However, as MetService meteorologist Georgina Griffiths explained, residents with water gauges could be forgiven for thinking Auckland's in the Sahara.

"Auckland Airport recorded 321mm of rain in the first six months of this year, only 62 per cent of its usual January-to-June tally (514mm)," she said.

"The highs have been unusually frequent over northern New Zealand during the last six months and have been quite effective at keeping the rainmakers out."

Properties with water tanks in the fringe suburbs of Auckland, as well as rural areas to the north, are also feeling the pinch of the prolonged dry period.

These residents rely on water tanker operators to replenish their tanks when they run dry, and Klein said demand had risen sharply.

"The volume of water supplied to water tanker operators over the first six months of this year is over four times greater than last year," she said.

"In practical terms, we've filled over 19,000 more water tankers. What this shows is the correlation between the weather and demand."