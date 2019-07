A person has sustained moderate injuries following a crash between a truck and a car on State Highway 1.

A police spokeswoman said they got the call-out just before 4pm to the incident on the Desert Rd, just before the Three Sisters.

A St John's spokeswoman said one person received moderate injuries and was transported to Taupō Hospital.

The crash happened between Rangipo Intake Rd and Tree Trunk Gorge Rd.