More than 500 primary school children have been arrested in the past five years - many of them caught stealing or fleeing from police because their families can't afford basics like food and transport.

New statistics released to the Herald reveal more than 23,000 children aged under 15 were arrested between 2014 and 2018. Of those, 555 were under 12 years old.

As of June this year a further 1445 children, 39 under 12, have been added to the grim statistics.

Senior Sergeant Simon King said the children were being picked up for incidents such as graffiti, violence or stealing,

