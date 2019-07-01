Auckland commuters face delays on the road and on rail, with trains on the city's Western line striking problems.

Rail services are delayed or cancelled due to an overhead line issue at Swanson, Auckland Transport said just before 7am.

Trains across the Western line are delayed or cancelled due to an overhead line issue at Swanson. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/RhJ3gcQhgF — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) July 1, 2019

Meanwhile Aucklanders driving on the Southwestern Motorway this morning should expect delays after a crash near Neilson St.

NZ Transport Agency said the crash was clear of lanes on the southbound off-ramp to Neilson St, but delays are occurring with emergency services currently in attendance.

Motorists are advised to take care with queues and allow extra time.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - 6:30AM

A crash is clear of lanes on the southbound off-ramp to Neilson St, but delays are occurring with emergency services currently in attendance. Take care with queues and allow extra time. ^TP pic.twitter.com/R3ZSggz5nO — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) July 1, 2019

An earlier truck breakdown on the Southern Motorway has also left traffic "a little heavier-than-usual citybound", NZTA said.

The breakdown between Papakura and Takanini was quickly pushed clear but commuters should allow extra time.

Traffic is also reportedly heavy on the Northern Motorway between Oteha Valley Rd and Tristram Ave, and again at Esmonde Rd, and on the Northwestern Motorway between Hobsonville and Royal Rd.