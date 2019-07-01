Auckland commuters face delays on the road and on rail, with trains on the city's Western line striking problems.

There are reports of a serious crash on State Highway 16 between Waimauku and Helensville, near Kiwitahi Rd.

Stop/Go traffic management is in place at this crash scene currently, with SH16 remaining open.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for delays through the area. A road closure remains possible.

Advertisement

A St John spokeswoman said one patient had been transported to Auckland Hospital in a serious condition following the crash.

7:55AM: Reports of a serious crash on #SH16 between Waimauku and Helensville, near Kiwitahi Rd. Please follow directions of emergency services. Expect delays in the area. Road closure is possible. ^TP pic.twitter.com/1SgnPXI4OZ — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) July 1, 2019

A crash in Redvale has also closed East Coast Rd on the North Shore.

The road is closed between Awanohi Rd and Lonely Track Rd, with motorists advised to use Dairy Flat Highway as an alternative route.

St John said one person was taken to North Shore Hospital in a moderate condition.

Rail services were also delayed and cancelled due to an overhead line issue at Swanson, however just before 8am Auckland Transport said most train services were now running to timetable.

Services on the Western line were experiencing delays and operating approximately every 10 to 20 minutes.

The 7.32am service from Britomart to Swanson and the 8.32am service from Swanson to Britomart were also cancelled.

Most services are now running to timetable following an earlier overhead line issue at Swanson. Thank you for your patience and understanding. https://t.co/kjQI5PgSp9 — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) July 1, 2019

Meanwhile, Aucklanders driving on the Southwestern Motorway experienced delays after a crash near Neilson St.

NZ Transport Agency said the crash was clear of lanes on the southbound off-ramp to Neilson St, but delays were occurring while emergency services were in attendance.

Motorists were advised to take care with queues and allow extra time.

An earlier truck breakdown on the Southern Motorway has also left traffic "a little heavier-than-usual citybound", NZTA said.

The breakdown between Papakura and Takanini was quickly pushed clear but commuters should allow extra time.