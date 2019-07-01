Police have released the names of the two people who died in a single-vehicle crash in Te Puke on Sunday.

They were Hamsen Surai, 32, and Barry Tari, 24, both of Vanuatu.

The crash happened on No 1 Rd at around 1.30am on Sunday morning.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with two counts of careless driving causing death.

He has been summonsed to appear in court at a later date.

James Trevelyan, managing director Trevelyan Pack and Cool Ltd, said Trevelyans lost two "valuable members of our Vanuatu RSE family" this morning.

"They were tragically taken in a motor vehicle accident on No 1 Rd, Te Puke.

"We are currently supporting the remaining team in this trying time and our thoughts and sympathies are with the extended families back in Vanuatu."

Trevelyan said staff were supporting their Vanuatu employees and were feeding about 60 people from their campsite.

He said staff, including himself, had been to visit one of the victims who was still in Tauranga Hospital.