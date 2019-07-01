One person has been seriously injured in a crash between a bus and pedestrian in central Wellington.

The crash happened on Manners St at 11.30am, police said.

An onlooker said a pedestrian went "smack bang" into the bus when they were crossing but seemed conscious afterwards.

A crack can be seen on the side of the windscreen of the bus.

Manners St is closed between Willis St and Victoria St and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit were looking at a double-decker bus and an area of the footpath where "Look right" is written on it.