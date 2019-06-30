

An elderly man who found himself trapped in a shed on one of the coldest mornings of the year in Hastings has been taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital with hypothermia.

The man was freed from a locked shed on a property on French St as emergency services descended about 8.10am on Monday morning, a police spokesperson said.

It is not yet clear how he became trapped, or how long he was in there.

Temperatures plummeted overnight in Hawke's Bay to below freezing in most areas, including Hastings, with widespread frost across the region.

Advertisement

MetService meteorologist Tom Adams said Hastings to an overnight low of -1.7C.

"Takapau was the coldest in the region at -3C but even Napier Airport felt it at -1.9C and Napier city at -1.5C, Hastings was at -1.7C and even Wairoa at -1.3C," Adams said.

Temperatures overnight on Saturday averaged around -1C and Sunday were 0C.

The frosts are expected to make way for overnight lows of between 5C and 6C later in the week.

MORE SOON