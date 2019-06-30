A Havelock North bar that turned away a Māori woman for having a traditional moko kauae has apologised and asked to be educated on the matter.

Atawhai Tuki took to social media on Saturday night, when a bouncer at Diva Bistro and Bar refused her and her partner entry. That is despite a man with a neck tattoo being already inside.

The now-deleted video drew hundreds of messages of support and condemnation at the incident.

Speaking to Hawke's Bay Today, she said such an incident had never happened before.

