Two people have been flown to Waikato Hospital by rescue helicopter following a serious two-car collision on State Highway 2 in Karangahake.

One of the patients was injured seriously, the other moderately.

Meanwhile, two other people in the collision which took place around 2.10pm, one with moderate injuries and the other minor injuries, were driven by ambulance to Thames Hospital, a St John spokesperson confirmed.

Police report a fifth person was initially trapped in the collision.

Advertisement

The incident took place in the Karangahake Gorge and blocked a southbound lane initially, NZ Transport Agency reported.

At 3.30pm, NZTA updated the incident and said the gorge remains under stop/go traffic management.

Motorists are told to expect "significant delays" as southbound queues sit at Rahu Rd in Mackaytown and Waitawheta Rd in Waikino.

UPDATE 3:30PM#SH2 in Karangahake Gorge remains under STOP/GO traffic management. Please continue to expect significant DELAYS as southbound queues are sitting between Rahu Rd in Mackaytown and Waitawheta road in Waikino. ^EHhttps://t.co/syLVzQ7P4L — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) June 30, 2019

Elsewhere, NZTA has received reports of another serious crash, this time on State Highway 39 in Otorohanga.

The incident is understood to have taken place around 3.30pm north of Honiwiki Rd towards the south of Waikato.

Emergency services are said to be on the scene and motorists are advised to follow their directions.

More to come.