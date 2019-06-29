Two people have died after a car struck a garage in the western Bay of Plenty.

The crash happened in the Te Puke area shortly after 1.30am.

Police were called to the collision on No 1 Rd between Lomay Place and Roderick Lane.

Police say two other people have moderate to minor injuries and the Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Meanwhile, one person was left fighting for their life last night after being hit by a car in Gisborne.

The crash occurred on Lavenham Rd about 9pm.

It comes after a pedestrian was killed by a car in Waihi on Saturday.

The fatal collision occurred at 1am on George St.