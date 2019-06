A person has been hit and killed by a vehicle in the Coromandel town of Waihi overnight.

The crash happened on George St, next to Gilmour Reserve, at around 1 am, police said.

The vehicle was found nearby, crashed into a fence, a police spokeswoman said.

"Initially the driver fled on foot but we located him a short time afterwards."

The road remained closed around the crash site this morning to allow a scene examination to take place.

