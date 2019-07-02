An ugly gang clash outside a Whakatāne funeral parlour has prompted a fresh outpouring from members of the community sick of the ongoing war between gangs.

Awatapu Drive is considered to be Black Power turf while the Mongrel Mob has a stronghold in many of the outlying towns including Kawerau and Te Teko.

The two gangs clashed following the death of Mongrel Mob member Norman Te Rangi who died after jumping into the Tarawera River last Thursday afternoon in an attempt to evade police.

Around 4pm on Friday Te Rangi's body was taken to Gateway Funeral on Awatapu Drive. Later that night a clash erupted.

Videos taken by witnesses to the brawl and posted to social media on Friday night, drew an explosive response from the community with many calling for respect from both gangs when the other was dealing with a body.

Suggestions were made the funeral parlour should be moved while others said Kawerau needed its own funeral services.

A police communications team member confirmed police had responded to a disorderly event in Whakatāne about 5pm on June 28.

"Cordons were put in place at the Hinemoa roundabout on Awatapu Drive but were stood down before 8pm.

"Multiple units including AOS were called for back-up and help cordon areas as a preventive measure."

Police have made six arrests and all of those arrested have been charged with rioting. One person has already appeared in court, four were due to appear and one has been referred to youth aid.

"There are still charges pending and inquiries are ongoing."

This is not the first time gang tensions have flared outside the home.

Gateway Funeral Services owner Bradley Shaw said he believed Friday's brawl was not as bad as an earlier incident, again a clash between opposing gangs.

"But it's definitely disappointing to have this kind of foul play outside your business and know there's nothing you can do about it," Shaw said.

Shaw said Te Rangi had only been at the Gateway home for maybe four or five hours.

"As with many people who come to us, family and friends stay with the body until it is buried or cremated.



"When the fight broke out all Gateway staff were secured and safe inside the building."

Shaw described comments suggesting the funeral home should shift as frustrating.

"When we bought the business, we moved to where we are now to be able to provide our families with a better service in a better facility and now we're being told to move."

Also suggested was a funeral home being established in Kawerau to avoid a repeat of Friday's fight.

"That is definitely something we would be prepared to look at."

Shaw said he hoped to meet with the police to discuss Friday night's incident.

However, Kawerau mayor Malcolm Campbell was sceptical the town's "critical mass" of 7000 would be enough to sustain a funeral home.

"If somebody wants to come here and open a funeral parlour we [Kawerau District Council] would work with them but I just don't think it would last," Campbell said.

"What I would like to see would be the leaders of these gangs sitting down and working out how they can exist together – especially when tangi are concerned."

Campbell said only two weeks ago a Black Power member buying lunch in Kawerau had been "set upon" by Mongrel Mob members.

"I was told this guy was assaulted and chased out of town."

Police confirmed they had attended a disorder incident between two parties known to each other on June 5. One person was arrested but later released without being charged.

"It's just bullshit and it's been going on for years," Campbell said. "These people have no respect for the dead."



The Eastern Bay has had a lengthy history of gang conflict including a homicide on the town's main street in 2002. As a result of the murder, the then Police Area Commander banned gang patches and associated regalia from being worn within the region.

Wanted

On March 14 and June 20, Te Rangi had appeared on Police Ten 7 in the wanted section. Police said three warrants to arrest had been issued for him on charges involving violence and dishonesty.

Te Rangi, 24, had facial tattoos including the word dog on his chin. He was a member of the Kawerau Mongrel Mob.

Kawerau Senior Sergeant Al Fenwick said Te Rangi was being chased on foot by police shortly before 2pm on Thursday.

"He jumped into the Tarawera River and appeared to have got into trouble quickly," Fenwick said. "He was pulled from the river by police and CPR was started immediately."

Police officers carried out CPR for about 45 minutes.

"They went above and beyond the call of duty," Fenwick said.