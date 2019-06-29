They're only 63km apart, but could they be any more different? Tauranga and Rotorua are different in population, housing, history, rents and crime, among other factors. Each city has strengths and challenges, residents passionate about living there, and others on the fence. What's unique about each place and what can we learn from each other? Dawn Picken digs through data, discussion and debate, and talks to locals in both towns to discover how we got here and what our future might hold.


Unlike the Charles Dickens' classic, there's no revolution and no reign of terror in our Tale of Two