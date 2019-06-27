Emergency services are at the scene of a drowning in Kawerau.

Kawerau Sergeant Al Fenwick told the Whakatane Beacon the man was being pursued on foot by police when he jumped into the river and failed to resurface.

Fenwick said the man was pulled from the river and CPR was carried out but he died at the scene.

A St John media spokeswoman said they were called to reports of a drowning in Tarawera River at 2.01pm.

Two ambulances responded to the reports and one patient was involved, she said.

Fire and police are also at the scene understood to be behind Tarawera High School on River Rd.

A Fire Services communications shift manager said the Kawerau Fire Service responded to an incident involving a drowning this afternoon.

"Unfortunately a person is deceased. As it was a medical event I can't comment any further," he said.

A Kawerau woman, who did not wish to be named, said she had driven past Tarawera High School and seen an armed guard at the entrance to the college.