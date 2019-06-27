Steaming, smoking, belching and bubbling: with each fiery turn, White Island has earned its reputation as New Zealand's rowdiest volcano.

And this week, just as scientists were thinking a decade of drama at the massive offshore structure was giving way to years of slumber, it gave them another surprise.

Having discovered the volcano was currently belching nearly 1900 tonnes of sulphur dioxide into the air above it – nearly triple last month's level, the highest amount since 2013 and the second highest since measurements began back in 2003 – officials have again pushed warning levels up.

THE DRAMATIC VOLCANO

