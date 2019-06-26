Wrap up warm today New Zealand, it's chilly outside.

For Auckland, MetService recorded a dip to 3C overnight - one of the region's coldest nights so far this year.

Drivers are being warned to take extra care travelling to work as frost and some fog is expected, particularly in the Waikato region.

But despite the chill, the sunny weather is sticking around for most of the North Island, which will get light winds and a high of 15C throughout the day.

Nasa satellite captured the following 250m resolution images of NZ at 10am today. Crisp dry air aloft revealed fog snaking through valleys on both islands, waves over the Caitlins, and cumulus bubbling over Northland, all in stunning clarity. Only once a day, though. ^RK pic.twitter.com/CGqhxqICkb — MetService (@MetService) June 26, 2019



For the South Island, it's much the same. In Wanaka and Queenstown temperatures dropped to -3C overnight but the sunny weather throughout the day brings a high of 10C.

Keep your rain jackets and gumboots close though, rain is expected for most of the country on Sunday and throughout Monday. However, MetService say severe weather is not expected at this stage.

They say the six months from January to June have been the driest on record for the Upper North Island.

Northland has been the worst off. Kerikeri has recorded 449mm of rain so far this year, only 52 per cent of its normal. It is the driest January to June period since records started in 1935.

Whangarei recorded 265mm of rain so far this year, only 42 per cent of its January to June normal.

Many minuses on my map leave me nonplussed, as another chilly night beckons! More details to be had at https://t.co/gkmaaeL99g ^RK pic.twitter.com/RO70BMVEbh — MetService (@MetService) June 26, 2019

Northland, Auckland, Waikato & Bay Of Plenty

Sunny for most, a morning mist or fog patch about the Waikato. Some cloud and the risk of a shower at times for, Great Barrier Island and about Northland, especially in the east. Southeasterly winds.

Highs: 12-15C

Western North Island (including Central North Island)

Sunny with light winds, could be a morning mist or fog patch about inland areas.

Highs: 10-13C

Eastern North Island

Sunny with light winds.

Highs: 10-13C

Wellington

Mostly sunny, light winds tend northerly.

High: 12C

Marlborough & Nelson

Sunny with light winds.

Highs: 11-13C

Canterbury

Sunny, light winds tend northeast in the afternoon.

Highs: 10-12C

West Coast

Sunny with light winds, some cloud about southern Fiordland may produce a light shower or two.

Highs: 11-12C

Southland and Otago

Mostly sunny, there may be some cloud at times right on Southland's coastal fringe. West to northwesterly winds.

Highs: 8-12C