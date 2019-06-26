In a one month period, 300,000 searches for pornography were blocked from school networks.

Ministry of Education staff have gone before the Education and Workforce select committee this morning.

Associate deputy secretary Pauline Cleaver says some teachers are feeling ill equipped to teach children topics like consent, sexuality, sexual violence and the harmful effects of pornography.

She says our sexuality guidelines are being used by teachers, but this year they want to update them to include more information about those topics.