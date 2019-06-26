The giant fork from the F.A.W.C sign is missing, and its owner say it's likely to have been thieved under the cover of darkness.

Hawke's Bay Tourism says it is pretty certain the large utensil hasn't run away with the spoon, and is determined to find the culprit that stuck the knife in by taking it.

The fork disappeared from the portable F.A.W.C signage after the 'Fat Freddy's Drop love Chinatown' event at Blackbarn Vineyards on Friday night.

Hawke's Bay Tourism posted about the "hostage situation" on F.A.W.C's Facebook page on Wednesday.

Missing. One 1.2m fork from the end of the portable FAWC sign. Photo / Facebook

"The sign was brutally kidnapped.

"We are fearing for its safety and just want it returned home where it belongs.

"FAWC family, please keep your eyes peeled for our beloved sign wherever you go – it's 1.2 metres tall, white, and shaped like a fork.

"If the kidnapper is reading this – we plead to end this FAWC!ing tragedy. We hate to think of the fork all alone, separated from the only family it's ever known…

"You can end this hostage situation now by returning it to the Hawke's Bay Tourism office in Ahuriri, no questions asked."

Hawke's Bay Tourism Marketing manager Ben Hutton said they would hold no grudges against the culprit if they came forward.

"We think someone took it because they thought it would look better in their home.

"We are hopeful someone will return it."

FAWC (Food & Wine Classic) is one of Hawke's Bay's biggest events and celebrate's the region's food & wine.

The winter series is served up every year in June and the main summer event every November.