A couple has launched a petition against a new cafe's application for a seven-day liquor license at the Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park.

Black Caps cricketer Blair Tickner and partner Sarah Reid are due to open their cafe 13 Stag next week, but neighbours are concerned about its potential impact.

Ted and Jean Hill, who live just down the road from the Percival Rd park, say they launched the petition against the cafe's liquor license because they are concerned about young sport park users being exposed to alcohol.

"For children playing around in the sports park over the weekend, the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: