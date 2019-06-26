A couple has launched a petition against a new cafe's application for a seven-day liquor license at the Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park.

Black Caps cricketer Blair Tickner and partner Sarah Reid are due to open their cafe 13 Stag next week, but neighbours are concerned about its potential impact.

Ted and Jean Hill, who live just down the road from the Percival Rd park, say they launched the petition against the cafe's liquor license because they are concerned about young sport park users being exposed to alcohol.

"For children playing around in the sports park over the weekend, the question of alcohol seems to be variance to what most people would expect a sports park to be," Ted said.

"The petition is aimed at asking the Licensing Commission not to grant the license, we haven't got any problem with the cafe or whatever might be going on in that regard.

"We're simply saying there's enough alcohol outlets now and we don't want to be adding to them - particularly in a place where there's so many children who are enjoying the facilities of the park."

The Hills, along with others, have until July 5 to submit an objection to the District Licensing Committee.

Tickner and Reid said they had no idea of the upset that had been caused by their application.

"I only just found out about this on Wednesday morning, the last thing I would want to do is upset the community," Reid said.

"We are now having discussions on whether to withdraw the application because we really don't want to upset anyone.

"The idea originally came from the Sports Park trust because they wanted to use the cafe for functions and conferences.

"We're only going to be open until 5pm or maybe 6pm if we're busy. We've had a lot of people suggest we get a liquor license so people can enjoy a drink after a sports game."

Ridge said she understood the anxiety among those who were against the license, but said every precaution would be taken.

"I have my manager's license, so does our chef and we fully understand the operational procedures we need to do to ensure alcohol isn't exposed to minors and not served.

"The alcohol wouldn't be on display for people to see, it would be on the menus. The purpose of this is to not create a bar, just additional offerings for customers and for those who work in the building."

The cafe is a new addition as part of a $15m development at the park, which will include a new community fitness centre, a high performance gym and new office areas, and will open on July 1.

Tickner said he would be happy to enter into discussions with those concerned with the application.

"We put this application in as people thought it would be a good idea.

"We're always happy to talk to people and we've not actually been approached about this. No one's told us it's a bad idea, we've only had positive feedback so far.

"We don't want people to think negatively of this and we're really happy to work alongside the community."

The Hawke's Bay DHB's Medical Officer of Health has not opposed the cafe's application.

"The Medical Officer of Health was also satisfied with detailed reports provided within the application outlining staffing and policies," a spokesperson said.