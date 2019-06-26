COMMENT:

One of my first childhood holiday memories is going to Rakino Island in the late 1980s. This was a time free of mobile phones and electronic devices, before flat whites, and where kids got to run around wild and free.

We felt like we had the island to ourselves. Our own little paradise.

Time appears to have stood still on this stunning 1.5sq km haven in the Hauraki Gulf, population 21. There are still no shops, just a community hall, art centre, library and wharf.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What it lacks in amenities, it makes up for with sandy beaches, rugged clifftops

Related articles: