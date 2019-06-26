On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Waverley Volunteer Fire Brigade firefighters were some of the first on the scene of the horror crash one year ago today which claimed seven lives. Chief fire officer Alan Hickford tells the Whanganui Chronicle it was a particularly tough day for his team.
"We knew all the locals involved in the crash," Alan Hickford says.
"A couple of them had been in the station a couple of days before — they lived just down the road.
The seven victims included Ian Porteous, 80, his wife, Rosalie, 76, his sister Ora Keene, 84, andfriend Brenda Williams, 79, Jeremy Thompson, 28, his 6-month-old daughter Shady Thompson and Nivek Madams, who turned 8 the day before the crash.
Hickford, Waverley's chief fire officer, said good support had been provided for the volunteer firefighters who attended the crash.
"The fire service has a very good critical incident support team and they were here at the station before the crew even got back."