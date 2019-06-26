Waverley Volunteer Fire Brigade firefighters were some of the first on the scene of the horror crash one year ago today which claimed seven lives. Chief fire officer Alan Hickford tells the Whanganui Chronicle it was a particularly tough day for his team.

"We knew all the locals involved in the crash," Alan Hickford says.

"A couple of them had been in the station a couple of days before — they lived just down the road.

"It's really hard when kids are involved."

The seven victims included Ian Porteous, 80, his wife, Rosalie, 76, his sister Ora Keene, 84, and

