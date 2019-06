A pedestrian has moderate injuries after a hit and run in Hastings.

A police communications spokeswoman said police were called to Nelson St North, near the intersection with Cornwall Rd, about 12.20 on Tuesday.

The person hit, an adult, has been taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital by ambulance, a St John spokesperson said.

Police said the vehicle that hit the pedestrian had driven off instead of staying at the scene.

Advertisement

"Inquiries to locate the car are ongoing."

MORE TO COME