Amy Adams will retire from politics at the 2020 election, she announced today.

It is a surprise announcement, as Adams ran for the party leadership in February last year following Bill English's resignation.

She came second in that contest, and then became the finance spokeswoman under Simon Bridges' leadership.

"Making the decision to step away from politics has not been an easy one but it is the right time for me and my family and I'm looking forward to whatever the future holds," Adams said in a statement.

Adams, the MP for Selwyn, said she would stand down from her roles finance spokeswoman and the Shadow Attorney General.

"I have been incredibly privileged to serve as the MP for Selwyn and a member of the National Party caucus for almost 12 years.

"I have every confidence in the National Party under Simon Bridges' leadership and their prospects for the 2020 election. My decision is purely about what is right for me and the life I want to lead going forward.

"I've chosen to make this announcement now as given the seniority of the positions I hold in the caucus I felt that it was important new people have time to establish themselves in those roles as we head towards 2020."

Adams said that despite giving up her shadow portfolios, she would continue to work hard for her Selwyn constituents in the time she had left in Parliament.

Adams was also Associate Minister for Canterbury Earthquake Recovery, and has previously spoken about the how the 2010 earthquake shook her home with such force that it threw a fish tank across her daughter's bedroom, shattering on the bed inches from her head.

National's spokesman for economic development Paul Goldsmith would be a front-runner to take over National's finance role.

Adams was considered a strong minister under the leadership of English and John Key, holding a variety of portfolios at various times including justice, communications, broadcasting, courts, internal affairs and the environment.

Adams is a former lawyer and mother of two. She lives on a farm in Aylesbury, Canterbury.

She was raised by her mother Lyn after her father left when she was 2.

When Adams was 11 she shifted to live with her father in Auckland for a few years, attending Rangitoto College before going to Canterbury University.

She voted for Act when Don Brash was leader of National in 2005, campaigning on one law for all and hardline welfare reforms.

Three years later Adams quit her post as a partner in commercial law and entered Parliament as a National Party MP.

She lost her mother to melanoma and supports euthanasia - with the right controls.