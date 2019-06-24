Four Napier schools are in lockdown after an incident nearby.

Richmond School, Henry Hill School and William Colenso College and Maraenui Bilingual School were placed into lockdown by police about 2.30pm.

Police say they're "responding to an incident at a property in Onekawa".

There are no report of injuries.

Police block off Wycliffe St, Napier. Photo / Blair Voorend

Multiple witnesses reported seeing a man with a gun on an Alexander Ave property. It's understood the Armed Offenders Squad has been called to the scene.

A spokesperson for William Colenso College said parents should keep updated via its Facebook page.

It's first Facebook post read: "We are all safe. Thank you for your patience".

An office staffer at Richmond School said police had placed the school into lockdown about 2.35pm, but they had no idea why.

"When we were told, we didn't wait to find out why, we just did what we were told."

The school advised parents on Facebook:

"DO NOT come in and pick up your children, we are in lockdown. Your children are safely secured in their classrooms with their teachers. We will let you know when the police say it is safe to come in."

