Pupils at four Napier schools have been given the all clear to come out of police lockdown, as an armed incident continues nearby.

Richmond School, Henry Hill School and William Colenso College and Maraenui Bilingual School were placed into lockdown by police about 2.30pm.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing a man with a gun on an Alexander Ave property.

It's understood the Armed Offenders Squad has been called to the scene and a cordon has been set up around the area.

Police had set up a base in on the corner of Dinwiddie Ave and Waterworth Ave.

Wycliffe St and Hitchings Sts have also been blocked off with armed police visible at the scene.

Richmond School and William Colenso College advised on Facebook at 4pm that they had come out of lockdown.

Police confirmed Henry Hill School and Maraenui Bilingual School came out of lockdown at the same time.

Police said at 4.10pm that despite the fact the school lockdowns were over they were still "responding to an incident at a property in Onekawa" and cordons would remain in place.

There are no report of injuries. St John paramedics are at the scene but have not treated anyone.

Police block off Wycliffe St, Napier. Photo / Blair Voorend

A small crowd of people has built up at the Hitchings St blockade, many of them locals, and some of them parents waiting to get access to their children.

Residents at the cordon, who did not want to be named, said they had been waiting since 2.30pm to get back to their homes.

Police shifted the cordon further down Hitchings St and closer to Alexander Ave about 3.45pm.

A spokesperson for William Colenso College said parents should keep updated via its Facebook page.

Its first Facebook post read: "We are all safe. Thank you for your patience".

An office staffer at Richmond School said police had placed the school into lockdown about 2.35pm, but they had no idea why.

People waiting to get access inside the cordon stand at the Hitchings St blockade. Photo / Blair Voorend

"When we were told, we didn't wait to find out why, we just did what we were told."

The school advised parents on Facebook:

"DO NOT come in and pick up your children, we are in lockdown. Your children are safely secured in their classrooms with their teachers. We will let you know when the police say it is safe to come in."

Wycliffe St resident Barbara McFarlane said she was only aware of cops setting up a cordon outside her house at 2.40pm when her daughter called her.

"I watch just watching TV and didn't hear a thing, no sirens, no commotion, nothing. It wasn't till I looked outside that I saw armed police just down the street."

