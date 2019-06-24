Advocates for lung cancer patients says the country's deadliest cancer is being ignored by health authorities, as they point out a stark gap between treatment options in New Zealand and Australia.

But the government's drug-buying agency says more options don't necessarily mean better results.

Lung cancer kills about five Kiwis a day - more than breast cancer, prostate cancer and melanoma combined - and advocacy group the Lung Foundation has this year been lobbying the government to expand treatment options and prioritise funding.

Ahead of its submission to Parliament's Health Select Committee, the group has released data comparing

