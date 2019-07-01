On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"Children tend to learn a lot better in environments that provoke thought and inspire them. So the building is designed to provoke thought, inspiring different emotional responses as you move through it."
Rich-list couple unveil plans for radical new school / Video / AGE School
Allsopp-Smith, who was New Zealand's entrant in the Miss World pageant in 2000, said Branson was independently assessed as being "gifted" and robotics was his passion.
"We were unable to find a single school in New Zealand which offered a robotics programme for Year 1 students, yet in Hawaii he was allowed to enter into a programme for much older children rather than be limited by his age."
Christian said his dyslexic niece, now 11, cried on the way to school and came home in tears from four other schools before she started at AGE School last year.
"Three weeks ago she stood in front of 1000 people on stage at the Jane Goodall event and supported her friend making a speech," he said.
School principal Steve Mouldey said AGE's small classes, with two fulltime and two part-time teachers as well as himself for just 20 students, allowed teachers to find each child's strengths and passions and design programmes for them.
The new building will allow the roll to grow to 50 across Years 1 to 10 next year and 180 up to Year 13 eventually.
"That's 15 students per year group - that idea of being in a small school where everyone knows each other, and if we get to know the student well we are going to be able to really personalise the learning," Mouldey said.
Mouldey, a former Lynfield College deputy principal, said AGE School focused on children's social and emotional development as well as academic learning, and tried to make learning relevant to the real world.
"This term our focus was on sustainability, so our students were up at the Forest School on Monday and during the week they were researching and designing what we need to create proper shelter," he said.
"The Forest School was a client, the kids designed shelters and are now building some shelters up there."
The school is now open to any student, not just "gifted" students. It is a private school with fees of $16,500 next year, but is setting up a charitable trust to fund scholarships for those who can't afford the fees.