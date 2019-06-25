Auckland is only building half of the new homes it needs. The Government has the right tools to tackle the problem with its proposed housing reform agenda but is yet to pull the trigger and get to work, Infrastructure NZ says.

Planning reforms are needed even more urgently than KiwiBuild if thousands more affordable homes are to be built in Auckland, Infrastructure NZ says.

New home building hit a record high last December, but was now showing signs of tapering off, the independent think tank said.

In the 12 months to April, 10,195 new homes were built in Auckland, down

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: