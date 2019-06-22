Wrap up warm as the winter weather settles in throughout the country overnight - a front over the Tasman Sea is forecasted to move up north tonight, seeing thunderstorms hit in the early hours of the morning.

Luckily, rugby league fans attending the Tonga v Kiwis test were expected to miss the thunderstorms. Instead, fans at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland can expect a cloudy 13C with slight westerly and northerly winds.

But for tomorrow, MetService meteorologist Andy Best says most parts of the North Island will face a burst of heavy rain and gales.

The Far North - Cape Reinga and surrounding areas - will hit the brunt of it, fronting a chance of small tornadoes.

Aucklanders should get their raincoats and brollies at the ready, as an estimated 10mm of rain is due to hit, all before midday tomorrow. The afternoon westerly gales will ease the rain to around 2mm for the remainder of the day, with a high of 13C.

The chances of thunderstorms for the rest of New Zealand are low, as the front leaves the South Island. What they can expect is low temperatures, especially in the inland areas.

For the working week ahead, a broad ridge of high pressure is forecast to push eastwards from the Tasman Sea across much of New Zealand bringing settled but cool weather.



Here are the expected minimum temperatures over the next few days.



It's definitely late nite cocoa time!^AB pic.twitter.com/OYBvlYAOYq — MetService (@MetService) June 21, 2019



Best warns New Zealanders should be extra careful on the road this week as fog and low clouds are expected in the morning, for most of the week. In Hamilton, the fog is set to hit as early as this evening, however, Rotorua and Tauranga will likely have the lowest visibility next week.

The complex weather will hit just after the winter solstice in the southern hemisphere – the day of the year with the least daylight. Invercargill saw just eight and a half hours today, which is seven hours less than it sees on the summer solstice in December.

And on a brighter note - after a run of wet weather, the Black Caps look set to enjoy a balmy 21C and a little cloud for their match against the West Indies on Saturday 1.30pm UK time and Sunday 12:30 am NZ time, in Manchester.