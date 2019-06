A taxi driver was left with a cut hand and facial injuries after a knife-point robbery.

The alleged offender will appear in court today.

The taxi driver was attacked and robbed about 2.45am on Friday, June 14 in Lower Hutt.

A 28-year-old man has now been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

He was due to appear in Hutt Valley District Court today.

The police thanked members of the public who came forward with information to assist the investigation.