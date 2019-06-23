Scientists have confirmed what many people in rain-soaked regions have long suspected: climate change has been driving a widespread rise in big deluges.

And they expect the patterns that have been pieced together in a just-published study to only intensify as the world warms.

Big rainfall events are one of the most damaging consequences of climate change, packing the potential to damage homes and trigger landslides and flash floods.

One dramatic example was a deluge that washed out a closed landfill in South Westland and left much of the Fox River strewn with rubbish.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Typically, we measure rainfall

Related articles: