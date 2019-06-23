COMMENT:

Auckland Council's fire sale of the Civic Administration Building (CAB) for a paltry $3 million - with (less than) $100,000 down and the balance upon sale of apartments - is probably the worst example of public property value destruction in the history of Auckland local government.

Built as Auckland's first skyscraper, of modernist architecture in 1966, the CAB was carefully sited near the Town Hall on land acquired by the former Auckland City Council to form a civic square. Aotea Square was opened by mayor Dove Myer Robinson in 1979 and completed with the opening of the Aotea Centre

