A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was fatally struck by a car in South Auckland yesterday.

Initial investigations indicated a second woman was stabbed by the man at a business address in Māngere, police said.

Then two other people were hit by a car.

A 32-year-old woman who was hit by the vehicle died at the scene.

Advertisement

The woman with stab wounds and a man who was hit by the car have both been discharged from hospital.

Man charged after woman's death in Mangere.

Investigators were still working to "piece together the tragic circumstance" and a scene investigation was continuing in Mahunga Dr where the death took place, Detective Inspector Colin Higson said today.

"There are still a number of inquiries underway at this point and police cannot rule out the possibility of further charges being laid."

A man, 46, is due to appear in Manukau District Court this morning.

A local employee told the Herald yesterday that he saw four ambulances, at least four police cars with sirens blaring and several St John emergency SUVs heading down Mahunga Drive.

They had entered the premises of Oji Fibre Solutions at 20 Mahunga Drive.

A witness said there was an extremely aggravated man in the road talking to police. The witness heard police tell the man that if he wanted to help his wife, he needed to listen to them.

WorkSafe said it had been notified of the incident.