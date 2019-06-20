A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was fatally struck by a car in South Auckland yesterday.

Initial investigations indicated a second woman was stabbed by the man at a business address in Māngere, police said.

Then two other people were hit by a car.

A 32-year-old woman who was hit by the vehicle died at the scene.

The woman with stab wounds and a man who was hit by the car have both been discharged from hospital.

A man, 46, has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was fatally struck by a car.

Investigators were still working to "piece together the tragic circumstances" and a scene investigation was continuing in Mahunga Dr where the death took place, Detective Inspector Colin Higson said today.

"There are still a number of inquiries under way at this point and police cannot rule out the possibility of further charges being laid."

A man, 46, is due to appear in Manukau District Court this morning.

A local employee told the Herald yesterday that he saw four ambulances, at least four police cars with sirens blaring and several St John emergency SUVs heading down Mahunga Drive.

They had entered the premises of Oji Fibre Solutions at 20 Mahunga Drive.

Oji Fibre Solutoins wouldn't comment on the death.

A witness earlier said there was an extremely aggravated man in the road talking to police. The witness heard police tell the man that if he wanted to help his wife, he needed to listen to them.

There were also three-to-four people in fluorescent vests taken away by police. They looked more like they were helping police than being under arrest, the witness said.

WorkSafe said it had been notified of the incident.

One nearby business said its workers saw police trying to calm a group down afterwards and that others who looked like family members passed through police cordons that had closed off Mahunga Dr.

The incident appeared to have taken place close to the intersection of Hastie Av and Mahunga Dr, near a carpark at Oji Fibre Solutions, the business said.

But most other nearby workplaces told the Herald today they did only became alerted to the incident when emergency services came in with sirens wailing and closed off the roads.

The incident comes after a South Auckland drive-by shooting last week prompted about 150 people to gather for a hui, concerned at increased violence.

In that shooting, Ōtara man Joseph Siaosi, 23, died last Friday afternoon, while turning away from a confrontation, his cousin Tuala Tusani said.

Siaosi, 23, was shot by a person in a car.

Siaosi's friend and the first police officer to arrive gave CPR but Siaosi died on the lawn in front of the family home in Piako St, Ōtara.

"He was shot here in front of his house. It was a drive-by shooting," said Tusani, who was with family who had gathered at the house yesterday.

Children from nearby Flat Bush School and Flat Bush Kindergarten were briefly placed in lockdown.

There have been a dozen shootings in South Auckland during the past year, with last Friday's incident the third in recent weeks.

Speaking before the closed hui, Auckland Mayor Phil Goff and Jenny Salesa, Manukau East MP and Minister of Ethnic Communities, said they had come to listen to concerns rather than make promises.

Head of the Ōtara and Papatoetoe business associations, Rana Judge, said tougher gun laws needed to be followed by a concerted effort to remove the many guns that were unlawfully in the community.

He wanted to see tighter laws to combat the recruitment of children by gangs such as the Killer Beez, a higher police public presence, and more facilities for sport and hobbies.

The recent shootings had concerned locals because of "Ōtara's bad history", he said.

"They don't want a repeat of that history because Ōtara has been looking up."