A body has been found in a car that crashed down a bank in West Auckland.

Police were this morning called to a crash on Scenic Drive, Titirangi after a vehicle was reported down a bank.

The sole occupant was found dead inside the car.

Cordons are in place on Scenic Drive and were expected to remain for several hours.

A member of the public said traffic near Woodlands Park was "mayhem" this morning.