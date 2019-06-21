A 7-year-old child who still can't speak will get extra help next year thanks to a new $150 grant to low- and mid-decile schools that agree to stop asking parents for donations.

"I have a child who doesn't have any oral language at all," says Shirley Maihi, principal of Manurewa's decile-1 Finlayson Park School, which expects to net an extra $148,500 a year from the new grant scheme.

"He doesn't write. He is 7 years old, and he quietly sings and builds with blocks. He doesn't have any support from Ministry of Education services."

Maihi applied for Ongoing Resourcing Scheme

