Police will have a strong presence around the much-anticipated Mate Ma'a Tonga and Kiwis rugby league international in Auckland on Saturday.

Fans from both sides were arrested and a female police officer knocked unconscious at post-game celebrations at the Rugby League World Cup last year.

Police announced they would have an increased turnout before and after the game to prevent further clashes.

"The presence of our staff is to ensure everyone's safety on the night," Inspector Matt Srhoj said.

"We know this is an exciting time for league supporters and we encourage people to enjoy the night.

"We also ask that while people are having a good time that they are also respectful and mindful of others."

There will be a number of road closures in place around the Ōtāhuhu town centre on Saturday, as previously there has been congestion in the area.

Srhoj said those planning on attending the game should anticipate heavy traffic and avoid the Ōtāhuhu area.