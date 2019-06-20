South Auckland families and school students have been asked to remain vigilant following the attempted snatching of a child last week.

Papatoetoe South School issued a notice to parents last week after a man spoke to students before attempting to grab one on Friday afternoon.

Principal Caroline Chawke told parents to report to police if a black van with a smashed back window covered in plastic was spotted.

"The incident has been reported to the police and they are investigating further," she said.

"As a school we will be discussing with our students how they can keep themselves safe and what they should do should someone approach them."

Stuff reports the alleged offender was believed to be aged between 50 and 70, with ginger hair and a skull tattoo on his right hand.

He was described as 190cm tall and was wearing a black hoodie with a white logo, blue jeans and grey Nike shoes.

In her letter, Chawke said if anyone spots someone acting suspiciously around students to take note of the person and vehicle before calling 111.

"By providing whatever information you can on this type of behaviour no matter how vague, police can act on it and possibly identify patterns and trends based on the smallest amount of information."

More to come.