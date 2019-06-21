Hundreds of photographers spread throughout Auckland in an effort to tell the city's stories as part of the Auckland Festival of Photography 2019 Nikon Auckland Photo Day.

A powerful image of a homeless woman curled up asleep with her dog, a moody photo of a bored young woman and an action-packed snap of an Aucklander battling the blustery winter weather were selected as the top three from more than 700 entries.

The snaps had to be taken within 24 hours on Saturday June 8 and capture a day in the life of the city, with DSLR cameras up for grabs for prize-winners.

Neil Ihaia took first prize for his photo, Sleeping with my Mate, which the judges said was "raw and compelling".

Sleeping with my Mate by Neil Ihaia won first prize in the Auckland Festival of Photography Nikon Auckland Photo Day 2019.

"The merit of this image lies in the subject matter that you can't ignore, it is a portrait of Auckland's most vulnerable part of society."

Second was Steve Pettigrew's Youth, Yet to be Entertained. "The subject's arresting gaze draws us in, it's heavy and haunting," the judges commented.

Youth, yet to be entertained by Steve Pettigrew won second prize in the Auckland Festival of Photography Nikon Auckland Photo Day 2019.

Manon Fleurentin earned third place with her shot Inside Out, which the judges said "encapsulates a moment in time".

"The mood it sets really draws the viewer in."