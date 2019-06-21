EDITORIAL

Few would not be moved by the photograph taken of Anita Cumming in the Dunedin District Court this week as she was jailed for a year.

During sentencing, Judge Michael Turner repeatedly asked her to restrain herself. "Please don't do this, sir," Cumming wailed. "Will someone help me?"

The court had heard how an obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) had afflicted Anita Dorothy Cumming, 39. She would scream at her 71-year-old mother and force her out of bed to clean the house early in the mornings to "exacting specifications".

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Māori have a slang for prison - hīnaki - meaning an eel basket. It would seem Anita Cumming's too-hard basket is indeed a prison cell.

Cumming had admitted three protection order breaches, which had been put

Related articles: