Crime doesn't pay - at least not for the owners of hundreds of millions of dollars of assets forfeited to police over the past 10 years.

More than $645 million worth of real estate, cash and other property has been targeted by police in the decade since asset seizure laws were introduced.

Police have eyed everything from luxury homes, jewellery and Rolls Royces to boats, artwork and gold bars under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act, and say doing so is taking the profit out of crime.

But one couple whose $6.8m lifestyle block was sold off labelled the law "absolutely

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

What are the numbers?

What have police seized?