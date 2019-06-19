A video of a random sword fight in a Taranaki intersection has gone viral, and Kiwis are entertained by the spectacle.

New Plymouth resident, Michael Atkinson, was driving up Devon St when he spotted four knights in armour sword fighting in the middle of the street.

He pulled over and film the tournament on his mobile.

In the video, Atkinson can be heard laughing in the background, repeatedly saying the whole thing was "random as" while the men ran into the middle of the intersection and fought each other.

Advertisement

"I thought it was soo funny. I'm not sure how long they were there but I stayed for about 15 minutes and they ran out every time the green man went on. They also changed partners each time," Atkinson told the Herald.

A video of a random sword fight breaking out in Taranaki intersection has gone viral, with Kiwis entertained by the spectacle. Photo / Michael Atkinson

The spectator said few people were around, but the knights got a few toots by drivers waiting at the lights.

"It was actually really good to watch as they were really into it and really good at it," he explained.

"It just shows that Taranaki people are up for a laugh."

After posting the video on Facebook, the post has been shared more 2000 times and has more than 2000 reactions.

The video is also trending on the New Zealand Reddit page.

The spectator said there weren't many people around, but the knights got a few toots by drivers waiting at the lights. Photo / Michael Atkinson

"I actually can't believe how many people have watched my video. I just put it on to show my mates in England and it went viral.

"I've had so many shares and comments on my page and loads of people are sending me friend requests, it's crazy."

Kiwis are speculating who the mysterious knights of Devon St are, but no one has raised their swords to confirm they are the men in armour.

Others have praised the swordsmanship of the men, saying the act was "amazing and cool".

One person wrote that the best part of the video is the cameraman laughing.