Oranga Tamariki beats the alternative

As a proud New Zealander with a little Maori ancestry my heart bursts with pride when I see a great haka or hear a beautiful waiata.

However, I am ashamed to see (NZ Herald, June 19) some of our people preventing

at-risk Maori babies being taken into state care. Where were these people when the young mother was born into a house of poverty and neglect?

Where were they when she needed a bedtime story? Where were they when she went to school without lunch? Where were they at parent-teacher interviews? Where were they on

