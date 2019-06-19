A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries and is being treated by ambulance staff following a collision with a car in Red Beach, Whangaparaoa Peninsula.

Emergency services were forced to close the road for over an hour but reopened around 5.30pm, however, delays in the area are extensive.

Auckland Transport said one eastbound lane is open towards Stanmore Bay.

NZ Transport Agency said delays stretch back from Whangaparaoa Rd to Lonely Track Rd on the Northern Motorway.

A police spokesperson said the collision took place around 3.50pm at the intersection of John Dee Crescent and Whangaparaoa Rd, the road was closed shortly afterwards.

"Traffic is being diverted down Red Beach Rd but motorists can expect significant delays," they said.

ROAD CLOSED - WHANGAPARAOA RD, RED BEACH - 410PM

Due to a serious crash Whangaparaoa Rd is NOW CLOSED between Hibiscus Coast Hwy and Red Beach Rd in Red Beach. Please use Red Beach Rd as alternative route and allow extra time for delays in the area. ^TP pic.twitter.com/dcHg9lGxNN — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) June 19, 2019

Elsewhere, traffic volumes throughout Auckland city are starting to swell following a handful of breakdowns and crashes.

Traffic is heavy at Greville Rd and again between Esmonde Rd and the Auckland Harbour Bridge heading south with a crash, clear of lanes, before the bridge.

Northbound motorists can expect and heavy from the Victoria Park Tunnel to the Upper Harbour Highway off-ramp heading north, again from Lonely Track Rd.

Motorists heading away from the city on the Southern can expect heavy traffic from the city to Mount Wellington, again from East Tamaki to Manukau, again at Takanini.

Heading in the opposite direction, traffic is heavy between Princes St and Greenlane.

A breakdown clear of lanes near the Lincoln Rd on-ramp heading south on the Northwestern Motorway is causing headaches with a queue building for the Northern Link.

Traffic is heavy between Portage Rd and Queenstown Rd due to sunstrike, NZTA advises motorists to put their visors down on the Southwestern heading north. A crash is also blocking the right lane of the Maioro St on-ramp.

Heading south on the Southwestern Motorway, traffic is heavy from Mangere Bridge to Massey Rd, again approaching the Southern Link.