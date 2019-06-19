On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"He was on the sideline, running up and down just pushing all the girls and as much as he could, even if he didn't know who you were."
Porky's presence inspired Whitley. She scored two tries as her team triumphed 27-24.
"He was just the strength for us that Saturday.
"Everybody says he was just doing what he loved, even if I wasn't wearing a MAC shirt," Whitley joked.
In tribute to him his family, friends and community are coming together to play in a tribute rugby match on Saturday in memory of him with past, present and newcomers playing in a women's match between his beloved MAC and Clive.