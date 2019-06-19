

The last thing Warren "Porky" Mareikura saw as he died on the sideline of a heart attack was his daughter winning her regional rugby final.

Porky was a well know character in the Hawke's Bay rugby community. He was a lifelong fan of MAC (Maori Agricultural College) rugby club.

He coached the club's women's teams, but he had turned up to Whitmore Park on June 1 to cheer for Napier Tech team during the final on June 1.

"That was the thing I struggled with the most was that it was my game where it happened," Porky's daughter and Napier Tech player Whitley Mareikura said.

"He was on the sideline, running up and down just pushing all the girls and as much as he could, even if he didn't know who you were."

Porky's presence inspired Whitley. She scored two tries as her team triumphed 27-24.

"He was just the strength for us that Saturday.

"Everybody says he was just doing what he loved, even if I wasn't wearing a MAC shirt," Whitley joked.

In tribute to him his family, friends and community are coming together to play in a tribute rugby match on Saturday in memory of him with past, present and newcomers playing in a women's match between his beloved MAC and Clive.

Porky's daughters L-R Kaydence Mareikura, daughter Thia, Lyrae Fomai, daughter Za'Korah and Whitley Mareikura, daughter Elin-Raine. Photo / Paul Taylor

"He was MAC through and through."

Organiser of the match Jaimee Robin said the match was to be played not only for him but to gather all those who knew and loved Porky.

"I have organised this game because I thought it would be good to get our community together and our MAC club to celebrate his life and why not with a tribute game."

Her "Uncle Porky" had always been in her life having both of their families connected through MAC rugby.

"We all called him uncle Porky even though some of us weren't related. I grew up with his daughters playing sport, and both of our families are MAC families."

"My dad was the captain of the last MAC team that won the Maddison and he played with Uncle Porky.

"He was somebody who was always at our games, you could hear his laugh and his cheering before you saw him."

In tribute to him his family, friends and community are coming together to play in a tribute rugby match on Saturday 22 June. Photo / Paul Taylor

Whitley said that if he could see watch the game he would probably be a little more annoyed then pleased.

"We have a whole bunch of family playing, even our little sister who hasn't played rugby before.

"If he is watching the game he will be panicking more making sure she doesn't get hurt."

The game is set to be played during a MAC club day which kicks off at midday. All teams will be playing at home, with the premier team playing Tamatea.

"That was a big game for Dad - it was his fixture of the year whenever MAC played Tamatea," Whitley said.

A big crowd is expected to turn out for the game on Saturday for a man who his daughter says, "had a big heart and would be there to help anyone".