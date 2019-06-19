The last thing Warren "Porky" Mareikura saw as he died on the sideline of a heart attack was his daughter winning her regional rugby final.

Porky was a well know character in the Hawke's Bay rugby community. He was a lifelong fan of MAC (Maori Agricultural College) rugby club.

He coached the club's women's teams, but he had turned up to Whitmore Park on June 1 to cheer for Napier Tech team during the final on June 1.

"That was the thing I struggled with the most was that it was my game where it happened," Porky's daughter and Napier

