A homicide investigation is underway after a 29-year-old man presented to Wairoa Hospital with a gunshot wound shortly after 7pm on Tuesday 18 June.

He later died in hospital.

Police have identified a "scene of interest" in the Mohaka Village which is currently under guard.

A forensic examination of the scene is expected to take place later today.

Advertisement

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man's death and would like to hear from anyone in the Mohaka area that may know about this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wairoa Police on 06 831 0700.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.