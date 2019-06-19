In Gary Bevin's extended family many have been soldiers and most survived their war, one with the help of a tobacco tin.

Now aged 66, Gary was born in 1953, the year his father Charles died aged 60.

Charles and four brothers from his 14-strong family served in World War I. All came home alive, although some, including Charles, bore injuries.

In World War II, 14 served, sons from the various families of the original 14, and they all came back alive too.

Advertisement

Two of them, Len and Ted, were half-brothers of Gary's and were much older than him. Their father Charles, an upholsterer, had married three times.

Len and Ted were born to Charles' first wife. There were no children from Charles' second marriage. The third, to Nola, produced Gary and his brother Dennis.

Charles Bevin, Gary's father, fought at Gallipoli in World War I. Photo / supplied

The bullet-torn tobacco tin that had sat in the breast pocket of Charles Bevin and saved his life at Gallipoli in World War I. Photo / supplied

Charles fought at Gallipoli, where he suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and a shell wound in the left hip.

"It's an interesting point about my father's injury in World War I with the bullet hitting his tobacco tin in his breast pocket," said Gary. It saved his father's life.

Gary, of New Plymouth and an employee in the oil and gas industry, has been on a pilgrimage to Europe to honour his family's war service.

Sapper Colin Hardgrave, killed in action in Italy during World War II.

It was a bucket-list trip for Gary, drawn there by his love of motor racing, brother Len's war service, and his uncle Colin Hardgrave's burial place.

Gary Bevin, of New Plymouth, visited the war cemetery in Italy where his uncle was buried and the town where his brother fought. Photo / supplied

Gary Bevin visited the town of Cassino near the hilltop Monte Cassino Abbey in Italy. His brother Len fought at Cassino in World War II. Photo / supplied

"I was coming over to France and Italy to watch the MotoGP and Monaco for the Formula 1. I had looked at the map and thought, I'm this far over, I would like to go and see the places my brother fought. I saw on the internet photos of the [Monte Cassino] Abbey and how much of it was burned. It was rebuilt and it's amazing."

"My mother's brother, my uncle, he was killed in action and buried at Sangro River War Cemetery. I'm the first member of my family to visit the cemetery.

"It was quite a moving and emotional time to be there. He was 26 when he was killed."

Gary is not sure where his uncle died, but he was impressed by the cemetery, managed by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

"It's the most amazing cemetery I have ever been to. The lawns were manicured better than a rugby stadium field."

Sangro River War Cemetery in Italy where Gary Bevin's uncle Colin Hardgrave was buried. Photo / supplied

READ MORE:

• World War I Kiwi soldier's remains re-buried in Belgium after archaeologists' discovery

• The New Zealand prisoner of war composed music and gave lectures in his German camp

Len fought at the Battle of Cassino, a series of Allied assaults against Germany's defensive line across central Italy in early 1944. The town of Cassino and the Monte Cassino Abbey, sited on a hill about 2km from the town, were smashed in the battle but have been rebuilt.

"That's the reason I went there - to have a look, because of the fact my brother had served time in the war there."

Ted (left) and Len Bevin, soldiers in World War II. Photo / supplied

Len, who served in North Africa before the Italian campaign, drove armoured cars and tanks and was a motorcycle dispatch rider in Italy. Ted fought in Greece, Crete and North Africa.

Ted, a farmer, died in a tractor accident in 1961 aged 40. Len died in 2009 aged 88.