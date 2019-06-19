On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"I was coming over to France and Italy to watch the MotoGP and Monaco for the Formula 1. I had looked at the map and thought, I'm this far over, I would like to go and see the places my brother fought. I saw on the internet photos of the [Monte Cassino] Abbey and how much of it was burned. It was rebuilt and it's amazing."
"My mother's brother, my uncle, he was killed in action and buried at Sangro River War Cemetery. I'm the first member of my family to visit the cemetery.
"It was quite a moving and emotional time to be there. He was 26 when he was killed."
Gary is not sure where his uncle died, but he was impressed by the cemetery, managed by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.
"It's the most amazing cemetery I have ever been to. The lawns were manicured better than a rugby stadium field."
Len fought at the Battle of Cassino, a series of Allied assaults against Germany's defensive line across central Italy in early 1944. The town of Cassino and the Monte Cassino Abbey, sited on a hill about 2km from the town, were smashed in the battle but have been rebuilt.
"That's the reason I went there - to have a look, because of the fact my brother had served time in the war there."
Len, who served in North Africa before the Italian campaign, drove armoured cars and tanks and was a motorcycle dispatch rider in Italy. Ted fought in Greece, Crete and North Africa.
Ted, a farmer, died in a tractor accident in 1961 aged 40. Len died in 2009 aged 88.