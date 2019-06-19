In Gary Bevin's extended family many have been soldiers and most survived their war, one with the help of a tobacco tin.

Now aged 66, Gary was born in 1953, the year his father Charles died aged 60.

Charles and four brothers from his 14-strong family served in World War I. All came home alive, although some, including Charles, bore injuries.

In World War II, 14 served, sons from the various families of the original 14, and they all came back alive too.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Two of them, Len and Ted, were half-brothers of Gary's and were much older than him. Their

Related articles: