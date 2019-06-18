Emergency services are attempting to rescue a man and his dog after the pair became trapped about eight metres down a cave on the West Coast.

Reports were sent to emergency services shortly after 3pm after the 49-year-old and his dog who become trapped in the cave near Limestone Track, Marsden.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said emergency services were waiting for further resources to arrive.

"[The cave] is approximately 500 metres from any vehicle," he said.

Advertisement

"[We're] making access and awaiting SAR (Search and Rescue) to arrive. St John ambulance is also in attendance."

More to come.