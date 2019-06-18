A domestic violence victim whose work visa was cancelled by Immigration New Zealand while she was eight months pregnant and overseas has been granted a residence visa to return.

The woman, an Indian national, named only as Kyra, was stopped from boarding a connecting flight to Auckland in January last year after her husband told INZ their relationship was over.

INZ visa services manager Michael Carley has confirmed that the 26-year-old mother has now been granted a resident visa "as an exception to instructions", and can return to live in New Zealand with her now nearly 2-year-old daughter.